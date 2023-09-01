August Unemployment Rate Jumps to 3.8 Percent

September 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in August, but an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate to 3.8 percent and moderation in wage growth pointed to an easing in labor market conditions, which could bolster expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this month. The post August Unemployment Rate Jumps to 3.8 Percent appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



