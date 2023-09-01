"Even One Firearm Sale" Could Land You In Jail Under Biden's New ATF Rule

We hate to say we told you so, but it's official. The Justice Department announced a new rule to amend ATF regulations and expand the definition of a firearms dealer to include those who sell even a single firearm.

The original rumors of the rule suggested anyone who sold five or more firearms could have to register as an FFL and conduct background checks, however the official released version says selling even ONE FIREARM without a license would be illegal.🤯 pic.twitter.com/U1s9SUFm2q — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) August 31, 2023

While earlier versions of the rule leaked to the public via the Biden administration's allies in the corporate media hinted at a target of about five firearms sold without a license before requiring an individual to register as an FFL, the published rule seems more restrictive. Those who have sold or even "offer to engage" in a single transaction could be prosecuted for unlicensed activities.

That's not all. The rule is also full of unclear language that gives ATF wiggle room to prosecute gun owners as they please. Examples of actions that ATF could use to define activity as operating as an unlicensed dealer are listed, but ATF notes that the list of examples is not exhaustive. This creates a system where gun owners must prove they are not dealers to be able to sell a firearm legally.

We can't stress this enough: this ATF Rule is a direct result of Republican - backed gun control. Specifically, it's called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, or the Cornyn-Murphy compromise. GOA and our grassroots membership warned Sen. Cornyn and his colleagues that the act could be used in this exact manner; unfortunately, our warnings fell on deaf ears, and the gun control bill became law last year.

And, of course, the rule itself isn't about safety. It's about building the ATF's illegal firearm registry. With a massive digital registry of out-of-business records that GOA has covered in-depth, this rule only expands on who is subject to information collection on their firearms purchases.

Consider that on top of this new rule, Biden's ATF has adopted a "Zero Tolerance" policy for Federal Firearms Licensees. Under this policy, gun stores can be shut down for even a single minor mistake on paperwork.

Gun Owners of America stands ready to oppose this new ATF rule by any means necessary.

