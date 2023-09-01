Kamala Harris Hosted Soros Scion and Supermodel ‘Roommate’ at Private Residence

September 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Vice President Kamala Harris recently hosted a group of prominent Democratic donors, including the progressive megadonor Alex Soros and his supermodel "roommate," at a small gathering at her private residence, according to newly released visitor logs. The post Kamala Harris Hosted Soros Scion and Supermodel ‘Roommate’ at Private Residence appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...