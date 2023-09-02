New round of beer (flu) for everyone coming!

In the interests of protecting our readers from the new, even more deadly variant of the CCP or COVID-19 SARS-2 (whatever you want to call it) pandemic phase, we suggest you post this warning graphic in various convenient locations as you get face-diapers on again, get the ##th jab, and go back to social distancing and lockdowns:

We of course get greenie points for recycling this from 2020.



