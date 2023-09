WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 58)

September 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This week President Joe Biden once again compared the plight of grieving families to the time his house "almost collapsed" in a 2004 fire caused by lightning. (Fire fighters described the blaze as "insignificant.") The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 58) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



