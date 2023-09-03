The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Drew’s Receipts: Ron DeSantis Gets the Sarah Palin Treatment

September 3, 2023   |   Tags:

Hello and happy Sunday. Let's check in on the media this week. DeSantis derangement syndrome: News outlets baselessly linked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a deadly shooting last week in Jacksonville. Never mind that the gunman, who authorities said hated black people, had no known connection to DeSantis or his politics. Ron DeSantis scoffed when […] The post Drew's Receipts: Ron DeSantis Gets the Sarah Palin Treatment appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


