Laura Loomer Drops Bombshell Allegations of Deep State and U.S. Government Collaboration With Ukrainian Nazis

Our readers are well aware that the Deep State tentacles of the FBI and CIA are engaged in anti-American globalist endeavors. We also know that many if not most of our elected officials in Washington DC as well as the bureaucrats they hire are compromised at best, possibly even traitors.

Populist commentator Laura Loomer posted something on Twitter that is shocking if true. We haven’t independently verified it, but there’s nothing in it that doesn’t pass the smell test.

Here’s her post:

Now that I have exposed Ukrainian Nazis working with the CIA and FBI, let me show you how this isn’t a one time thing, and let me show you how our government is working with Ukrainian neo Nazis to instigate conflict in America and recruit for White Supremacist movements both domestically and internationally.

On Jan 6th, 2021, a known Ukraine Neo-Nazi spy was identified in front of the U.S. Capitol, and additionally confirmed to be a Ukrainian spy by the FBI in an interview with January 6th Defendant Jacob Chansley @AmericaShaman, also known as the Q-Anon Shaman.

I personally spoke to Jacob, and he confirmed to me that the FBI told him during an interview with him and his lawyer that the person he was pictured with at the Capitol on Jan 6th was in fact “a known Ukrainian spy”. The FBI asked Jacob Chansley if he knew the Ukrainian spy. Jacob didn’t know who he was, and said the man approached him and asked for a photo.

The FBI knew of a Ukrianian spy outside of the US Capitol on J6, and yet this was NEVER reported or even mentioned to the J6 Committee. This same Ukrainian spy who was identified by the FBI has been identified via facial recognition technology as Sergai Dybynyn, a neo-nazi who works in Ukraine.

Despite the picture with Jacob Chansley being taken at the front door of the U.S. Capitol, the FBI has never placed Sergai Dybynyn on their January 6th most wanted list, and he has not been arrested over J6 like @AmericaShaman was. Jacob Chansley was arrested and incarcerated, and yet Sergai Dybynyn, the U.S.-Backed neo-nazi still runs free with the help of the FBI.

Interestingly enough, Sergei Dybynyn was also once photographed with John McCain and @LindseyGrahamSC.

Is our Government using Ukrainian spies and Neo Nazis to instigate political conflict and falsely accuse Trump supporters of being white supremacists?

Let me remind you that there is also documentation of Ukrainian Nazis being present at the Charlottesville March, which @JoeBiden infamously used to launch his 2020 Presidential campaign by using false claims that Donald Trump said Nazis were “very good people”. This lie was used to launch a massive cancel culture campaign aimed at Trump supporters, and it opened the door for the DOJ to accuse Trump supporters of being “white supremacists”.

I believe that I have uncovered something massive, and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time this weekend in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Our government appears to be using Ukrainian Nazis and American Nazis as confidential informants to recruit more Nazis to fight in the Ukraine-Russia war. And by doing so, they are endangering the lives of American Citizens and compromising our national security.