Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal Stunt, Partygoers Oblivious to Deadly Event Right Behind Them

September 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A gender reveal party held Saturday in Mexico never stopped — even for a plane crash. A couple had decided to hire a plane as part of their gender reveal festivities […] The post Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal Stunt, Partygoers Oblivious to Deadly Event Right Behind Them appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...