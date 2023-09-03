The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal Stunt, Partygoers Oblivious to Deadly Event Right Behind Them

September 3, 2023   |   Tags:

A gender reveal party held Saturday in Mexico never stopped — even for a plane crash. A couple had decided to hire a plane as part of their gender reveal festivities […] The post Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal Stunt, Partygoers Oblivious to Deadly Event Right Behind Them appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x