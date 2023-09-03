Ramblin’ Men

September 3, 2023

For those of us who came to the Allman Brothers Band late—not contemporaneously during their brief, indisputable reign as the hottest and coolest rock ’n’ roll band in the 1970s, but rather as the children of Boomers listening to classic-rock radio in the car—their "Ramblin’ Man" is the ultimate ABB song. It name-checks Southern geography, chugs along with a bouncing beat and a singalong chorus, and closes with an infectiously twangy guitar solo from writer and lead singer Dickey Betts. The post Ramblin’ Men appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



