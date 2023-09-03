Saudi Sentenced to Death for Tweets Criticizing Government

From a Thursday article by CNN (Hande Atay Alam & Celine Alkhaldi):

Muhammad al-Ghamdi, a 54-year-old retired Saudi teacher, was sentenced "following 5 tweets criticizing corruption and human rights violations," his brother Saeed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi tweeted last week.

According to Human Rights Watch, Muhammad al-Ghamdi was arrested last year and given little access to a lawyer before his conviction in July "under article 30 of Saudi Arabia's counterterrorism law for 'describing the King or the Crown Prince in a way that undermines religion or justice,' article 34 for 'supporting a terrorist ideology,' article 43 for 'communication with a terrorist entity,' and article 44 for publishing false news 'with the intention of executing a terrorist crime.'" …