Devout Christian Nurse Kidnapped with Daughter in Haiti Forgives Captors in Christ’s Name: ‘Hope to Hug You in Heaven’

September 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Christian nurse kidnapped in Haiti in July before being freed last month has a message for her captors — a message of love and forgiveness. Alix Dorsainvil had been […] The post Devout Christian Nurse Kidnapped with Daughter in Haiti Forgives Captors in Christ's Name: 'Hope to Hug You in Heaven' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...