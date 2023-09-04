Mega-Loomered: FBI Shill and Ukrainian Nazi “BoneFace” Exposed Being “Processed” by Police

Update: “BoneFace” is now threatening Laura Loomer, but of course she’s not backing down.

.@BoneFaceTheMC I am really not scared of you. I drew you out into the public as a Nazi CIA asset and you have only just confirmed what I reported. You are a felon. You were arrested for DOMESTIC TERRORISM in Florida in 2012, and you were picked up by the CIA in 2014 to join… https://t.co/UaWDd9YOcA pic.twitter.com/3KPZzSWzlx — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 4, 2023

Original Story:

Populist commentator Laura Loomer has done it again. The controversial MAGA figure dropped bombshells over the weekend exposing Deep State and U.S. government officials collaborating with Ukrainian Nazis. Now, she has released video of Kent “BoneFace” McLellan being processed by police.

While arresting McLellan, local law enforcement was instructed to “Contact the FBI.” Hmmm.

Here’s Loomer’s report followed by the video:

I have exclusively obtained Video evidence and police body camera footage of a police officer in Escambia County, FL by the name of Deputy K. Haley, badge number 614272 interacting with CIA/FBI Nazi Asset and Azov Battalion fighter Kent “BoneFace” McLellan. In the video, you can hear the police officer ask McLellan to spell his last name, and the officer verbally admits on video that McLellan is in their database and the FBI’s database as a “terrorist organization member” and in his file, it says to “contact the screening center” and the FBI. The officer is seen and heard on this video I have exclusively obtained looking at McLellan’s lengthy criminal record on his computer in his police car and says “armed, dangerous, violent tendencies” and then he asks McLellan “are you Ukrainian”, to which McLellan replies “I just got back from Ukraine”. This weekend I exposed McLellan as a CIA/FBI asset and a Ukrainian tied Nazi after I confronted him and his colleagues at a Nazi rally in Altamonte Springs, FL where he and others were shouting anti-Jewish slurs at me and waving swastika flags. The officer from Escambia County, Florida is heard in the police body cam video saying “it says to contact the @FBI. I’ve never seen this before…. They have Border Patrol’s number on this.” This is undeniable and irrefutable evidence that @BoneFaceTheMC Kent “BoneFace” McLellan, a Nazi domestic terrorist and violent criminal is an FBI/CIA asset who has been flown back and forth to Ukraine with the help of the US Government and the @JoeBiden administration to fight the Russians as a U.S. backed intelligence asset. This is proof the CIA/FBI and Florida law enforcement are protecting NAZIS and Ukrainian war criminals, given the fact that McLellan was also recently given a Ukrainian passport. @joeBiden’s administration is working with and protecting Violent Nazis for the purpose of committing war crimes in Ukraine and instigating Nazi movements in the US during an election year as part of a color revolution to keep President Trump out of the White House by blaming @realDonaldTrump for Nazi and White Supremacist movements in the US. Biden is behind these Nazis and domestic terrorists. His administration and his FBI/ CIA is protecting them and sending them to Ukraine.

MUST WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: I have exclusively obtained Video evidence and police body camera footage of a police officer in Escambia County, FL by the name of Deputy K. Haley, badge number 614272 interacting with CIA/FBI Nazi Asset and Azov Battalion fighter… https://t.co/LcPsWQ3L8Y pic.twitter.com/6uwzK6JyPz — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 4, 2023

Two things are crystal clear from Loomer’s report. First, any doubts that the Deep State is engaged in destroying America from within can be dismissed. Second, Laura Loomer needs prayers and burly men with guns to protect her because the Deep State will target her now.

