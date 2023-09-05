The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California Dems Could Remove Visitation Rights for ‘Non-Affirming’ Parents

September 5, 2023

California Democrats are threatening the visitation rights of divorced or separated parents who don’t "affirm" their gender-confused child’s identity under a last-minute change to a proposal meant to protect children from abusers. The post California Dems Could Remove Visitation Rights for 'Non-Affirming' Parents appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



