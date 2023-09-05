The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Warnock Filed False Financial Disclosure In Violation Of Federal Law, Watchdog Charges

September 5, 2023   |   Tags:

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) may have violated federal law by claiming a sketchy accounting loophole to take home a lucrative part-time pastor salary in 2022, a watchdog group charged in a complaint Tuesday. The post Warnock Filed False Financial Disclosure In Violation Of Federal Law, Watchdog Charges appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x