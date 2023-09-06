Biden DHS Advisory Member Sues To Keep Trump Off Ballot Using 14th Amendment

A watchdog group founded by an advisor to Biden's Department of Homeland Security is suing to keep former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot in Colorado, citing the 14th Amendment and Trump's alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In an amazing feat of coincidental timing (we're sure), just days after Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) laid out an argument for disqualification on MSNBC, the group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), filed a lawsuit on Wednesday under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

CREW is headed up by Noah Bookbinder, who was appointed to the DHS's Advisory Council in March of 2022 by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Another quid-pro-Joe?).

"Having disqualified himself from public office by violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, Donald Trump must be removed from the ballot, according to a lawsuit filed today by six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters including former state, federal and local officials, represented by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and the firms Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC, KBN Law, LLC and Olson Grimsley Kawanabe Hinchcliff & Murray LLC," the group said in a statement on their website.

"Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the Disqualification Clause, bars any person from holding federal or state office who took an ‘oath…to support the Constitution of the United States’ and then has ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof," the statement continues. "On January 20, 2017, Donald Trump stood before the nation and took an oath to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.’ After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump violated that oath by recruiting, inciting and encouraging a violent mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a futile attempt to remain in office."

The new playbook is clear, folks. Let's see if this shit will stick the wall.

.@RepAdamSchiff: “By the clear terms of the 14th Amendment, [Trump] should be disqualified from holding office.” pic.twitter.com/SYI4rrpSgC — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 3, 2023

Yet as the Daily Caller notes, Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley and others have said that calls to use the 14th Amendment against Trump are not realistic.

"I think it’s the most dangerous theory that has emerged in decades. I think it’s entirely unsupported by the text and the history of the 14th Amendment. This provision was written after the Civil War of an actual rebellion where hundreds of thousands of people died — there was an army on the other side. They had their own foreign policy," Turley opined.

But when has a 'dangerous for democracy' idea ever stopped the Democrats from destroying the #OrangeManBad.