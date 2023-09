Blinken Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

September 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Wednesday to offer Kyiv support for its counteroffensive against Russia, but the trip was quickly overshadowed by a reported Russian attack on a city in eastern Ukraine that killed at least 16 people. The post Blinken Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...