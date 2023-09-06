"It Definitely Wasn't Barack's First Time": Obama's Crack-Fueled Gay Tryst Accuser Talks To Tucker

Ever since Barack Obama biographer David Garrow revealed that the former president told an ex-girlfriend that he "repeatedly fantasizes about making love to men," the internet has been abuzz over Obama's sexual orientation - and whether Michelle Obama is actually a dude.

In his latest interview on X, Tucker Carlson sat down with Larry Sinclair, the man who for 25 years has maintained that he and former President Barack Obama engaged in drug-fueled sex acts, once in the back of a limo and another in a hotel room in Gurnee, Illinois.

Of note, Sinclair has a long rap sheet - including convictions on forgery, fraud and larceny charges. He's served prison time in Arizona, Colorado and Florida - a history which has been widely used to discredit Sinclair's claims which he first made in 2008 when Obama was running for president.

"You're just a guy who's in town for the night and it sounds like you're looking to party?" asked Tucker of the alleged encounter, in which he says a limo driver introduced him to Obama after asking for help finding someone to 'party' with.

"There's this guy that's introduced to me as Barack Obama," Sinclair replied.

"I had given Barack $250 to pay for Coke," Sinclair continued. "I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort and next thing I know he's got a little pipe and he's smoking."

To which Carlson then asked: "Even though you had sex with him twice, you did cocaine with him, watched him smoke crack twice, you had no idea who he was?"

"I had no idea who he was," Sinclair replied, adding "It definitely wasn't Barack's first time and I would almost be one to bet it wasn't his last."

Watch:

Ep. 22 Larry Sinclair says he had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day. Assess for yourself. Here’s our interview. pic.twitter.com/R6CXwKv6gs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 6, 2023

Last week Carlson foreshadowed the upcoming interview, telling the Adam Carolla show that the media was too afraid to report Sinclair's claims in 2008.

According to Tucker, nobody dared repeat the accusation due to threats from the Obama campaign.

"'Nobody reported it not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs but because the Obama campaign said anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign," he said. "So, they didn't report on it."

"It’s not going to change the world that Barack Obama likes dudes, I think this was well-known," Carlson continued, adding that Obama himself acknowledged having gay impulses in a letter to a former girlfriend.

