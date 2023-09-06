The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Jared Kushner Secures First Saudi-Backed Investment in Israel

September 6, 2023   |   Tags:

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's private equity fund has clinched an Israeli deal, marking the first ever Saudi Arabian-backed investment into Israel as the U.S. government continues to normalize relations between the two Middle Eastern countries. The post Jared Kushner Secures First Saudi-Backed Investment in Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


