The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

There Is Talk In Russia About Hitting Targets In The US Because War Has Become “Inevitable”

September 6, 2023   |   Tags:
Most Americans have absolutely no idea how close we are to nuclear war.  Our politicians confidently assure us that the war in Ukraine will never spark a nuclear conflict, and the mainstream media in the western world rarely talks about such a scenario.  But over in Russia, things are completely different.  They regard the war …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x