Vax-Unvax – Let the Science Speak: A Review Of Robert F. Kennedy’s New Book For “Unscientific Readers”
September 6, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYIn preparing the review on “Vax-Unvax – Let the Science Speak“, it was important to me for people to understand — in layman’s terms — if they were being coerced by government with “fear over facts” regarding a virus that denied our health decisions and our liberties. The information shown in my review below highlights …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments