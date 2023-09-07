‘Engaged in Insurrection’: Group Sues To Keep Trump Off 2024 Ballot in Colorado

September 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Washington-based ethics watchdog filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to try to block former president Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot in Colorado next year if he wins the Republican presidential nomination, arguing that his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, disqualify him from office. The post ‘Engaged in Insurrection’: Group Sues To Keep Trump Off 2024 Ballot in Colorado appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...