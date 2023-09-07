The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Iran Claims To Bust US-Backed Network Fostering Anti-Regime Riots

September 7, 2023

Iran claimed on Thursday that its security forces had disrupted a U.S.-supported network of foreign agitators who were plotting riots meant to overthrow the country's hardline government, comments that are drawing speculation the regime is increasingly nervous about a fresh wave of popular protests that challenge its grip on power. The post Iran Claims To Bust US-Backed Network Fostering Anti-Regime Riots appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


