Iran Claims To Bust US-Backed Network Fostering Anti-Regime Riots

September 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Iran claimed on Thursday that its security forces had disrupted a U.S.-supported network of foreign agitators who were plotting riots meant to overthrow the country's hardline government, comments that are drawing speculation the regime is increasingly nervous about a fresh wave of popular protests that challenge its grip on power. The post Iran Claims To Bust US-Backed Network Fostering Anti-Regime Riots appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



