Liberal Philanthropies Fund The Latest ‘Non-Partisan’ Journalism Initiative

September 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A consortium of philanthropies on Thursday launched a "non-partisan" journalism initiative to "reverse the dramatic decline" in local news. The roster of nearly two dozen donors includes some of the country’s biggest liberal philanthropies, raising questions about the group’s pledge to remain "independent of ideology." The post Liberal Philanthropies Fund The Latest ‘Non-Partisan’ Journalism Initiative appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...