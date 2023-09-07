Philly Bet Big on Biden’s Favorite Electric Bus Company. Now It Stands To Lose Millions.
September 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Philadelphia's public transportation authority could lose the $24 million it spent to acquire a fleet of Proterra electric buses after the Biden-backed green energy company declared bankruptcy. The post Philly Bet Big on Biden’s Favorite Electric Bus Company. Now It Stands To Lose Millions. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
