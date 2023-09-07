The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Philly Bet Big on Biden’s Favorite Electric Bus Company. Now It Stands To Lose Millions.

September 7, 2023

Philadelphia's public transportation authority could lose the $24 million it spent to acquire a fleet of Proterra electric buses after the Biden-backed green energy company declared bankruptcy. The post Philly Bet Big on Biden’s Favorite Electric Bus Company. Now It Stands To Lose Millions. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


