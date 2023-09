Utah Special Election Results Put Mitt Romney on Notice for 2024

September 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A pro-Trump candidate won a three-way Republican primary in a special election Tuesday to fill a soon-to-be vacant congressional seat in Utah. Celeste Maloy, a proponent of former President Donald […] The post Utah Special Election Results Put Mitt Romney on Notice for 2024 appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...