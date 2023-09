Delta Airliners Add ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Warning Lights

September 8, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ATLANTA, GA — Following a much-publicized incident this week in which a flight had to turn back due to a passenger suffering from intestinal issues that created a biohazard, Delta Airlines has announced that all planes will be outfitted with an "explosive diarrhea' warning light.



