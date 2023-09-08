The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Greenwald Exposes “Fraudulent” WaPo Disinformation Study, David Frum, And ADL Propaganda To Silence Dissent

Journalist Glenn Greenwald has once again dissected a load of establishment propaganda disguised as legitimate reporting - this time shredding a new, and fraudulent, "disinformation study" from the Washington Post. And of course, Greenwald has receipts.

The study, which was sponsored by the European Union 'with an Omidyar-funded group' accuses Twitter (X) of facilitating "pro-Russia propaganda" by failing to censor more.

"The EU-led study insisted that Elon Musk’s new Twitter policies, and those of other Big Tech platforms, help spread Russian propaganda –– by which they mean that Musk's reduction of political censorship on the site, and the "failure" of Big Tech generally to censor upon command, is "dangerous,"" according to Greenwald.

Greenwald then opines on  the hypocrisy of people who "constantly march under the banner of “saving democracy” and “pro-democracy” and “saving the West from authoritarianism” when in reality their central project is to eliminate free speech in the digital age."

On Friday, Greenwald also shredded neocons, including David Frum, who called anti-war conservatives 'unpatriotic.'

Frum also peddled the lie that Elon Musk 'turned off Starlink to thwart a Ukrainian military operation' last fall - when in fact, Musk refused to activate it for offensive purposes. Nothing was 'turned off.'

Watch Greenwald's entire episode of "System Update" below:

Greenwald also opined on propaganda from the ADL, which he argues shouldn't have the power to influence ad revenues in the pursuit of censoring whatever the left doesn't like.

He notes that 'After Brexit and Trump, the neoliberal establishment in the West was genuinely traumatized,' and concluded 'it's too dangerous to allow the internet to be free. It leads to outcomes we can't control. And the *mainstream* left fully agrees.'

Greenwald then circles back to the fraudulent WaPo study.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk asks "Where is all this pro-Russia propaganda?"

Tyler Durden Fri, 09/08/2023 - 14:05


