Greenwald Exposes "Fraudulent" WaPo Disinformation Study, David Frum, And ADL Propaganda To Silence Dissent

Journalist Glenn Greenwald has once again dissected a load of establishment propaganda disguised as legitimate reporting - this time shredding a new, and fraudulent, "disinformation study" from the Washington Post. And of course, Greenwald has receipts.

The study, which was sponsored by the European Union 'with an Omidyar-funded group' accuses Twitter (X) of facilitating "pro-Russia propaganda" by failing to censor more.

The Washington Post’s latest “disinformation study” – sponsored by the EU with an Omidyar-funded group that accuses Twitter of failing to censor "Russian propaganda" – is another in a long line of fraudulent attempts to justify censorship with pro-censorship demands.



Looking at… pic.twitter.com/2B63fpnPwB — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) September 7, 2023

"The EU-led study insisted that Elon Musk’s new Twitter policies, and those of other Big Tech platforms, help spread Russian propaganda –– by which they mean that Musk's reduction of political censorship on the site, and the "failure" of Big Tech generally to censor upon command, is "dangerous,"" according to Greenwald.

The EU-led study insisted that Elon Musk’s new Twitter policies, and those of other Big Tech platforms, help spread Russian propaganda –– by which they mean that Musk's reduction of political censorship on the site, and the "failure" of Big Tech generally to censor upon command,… pic.twitter.com/pkQhqgM212 — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) September 7, 2023

Greenwald then opines on the hypocrisy of people who "constantly march under the banner of “saving democracy” and “pro-democracy” and “saving the West from authoritarianism” when in reality their central project is to eliminate free speech in the digital age."

.@ggreenwald “Propaganda, that word, is like terrorism. It means whatever the wielders of the term wanted to mean, same with hate speech, same with disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/DPPmUWh62L — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) September 7, 2023

.@ggreenwald “Simply by opposing the U.S. war in Ukraine, or questioning the false claims of the United States and its media about the war, you will be counted as a pro-Russian propagandist who should be censored from the Internet under EU law because you have quote, ‘ideological… pic.twitter.com/8PYGMRNiyr — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) September 7, 2023

On Friday, Greenwald also shredded neocons, including David Frum, who called anti-war conservatives 'unpatriotic.'

Frum also peddled the lie that Elon Musk 'turned off Starlink to thwart a Ukrainian military operation' last fall - when in fact, Musk refused to activate it for offensive purposes. Nothing was 'turned off.'

The strategy of neocons, of the US Security State, and of US corporate media has been the same for decades:



Anyone who questions let alone opposes US war policies is declared traitorous, on the other side, an apologist or supporter for whoever they want to treat as their enemy. pic.twitter.com/YEcbj4OT4y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 8, 2023

Watch Greenwald's entire episode of "System Update" below:

Greenwald also opined on propaganda from the ADL, which he argues shouldn't have the power to influence ad revenues in the pursuit of censoring whatever the left doesn't like.

He notes that 'After Brexit and Trump, the neoliberal establishment in the West was genuinely traumatized,' and concluded 'it's too dangerous to allow the internet to be free. It leads to outcomes we can't control. And the *mainstream* left fully agrees.'

I can't stress this enough:



After Brexit and Trump, the neoliberal establishment in the West was genuinely traumatized.



Their main conclusion: it's too dangerous to allow the internet to be free. It leads to outcomes we can't control. And the *mainstream* left fully agrees. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 8, 2023

Greenwald then circles back to the fraudulent WaPo study.

WashPost trumpeted a flagrantly fraudulent study - commissioned by EU, from an Omidyar-funded group of Hillary allies - claiming free speech online facilitates Russian propaganda.



They're admitting their main concern: 2024 elections. They need censorship to control outcomes.👇 pic.twitter.com/ZAYO696MJB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Elon Musk asks "Where is all this pro-Russia propaganda?"