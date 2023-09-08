Nancy Pelosi Announces She's Running For Reelection In 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is 83-years-old, announced on Friday that she'll run for reelection to another term in Congress, as Democrats attempt to win back the majority in 2024.

Pelosi made the announcement while speaking to labor allies in the San Francisco area district she's represented for more than 35 years.

"Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," Pelosi also said in a tweet. "Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote."

Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987 - becoming the first female speaker in 2007.

Last November, Pelosi vowed not to seek reelection as Speaker.

As noted last year by Insider, America's Congress is the oldest in its history, beginning in the early 1990s. In the 1980s, only about 5% of COngress was over 70. Now it's nearly 25%.

