New Mexico: tyranny grows more extreme, people endangered

September 8, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

This news just came through, as an Imperial Proclamation from the Empress was announced (State/Imperial Website) that there is a 30-day suspension of open and concealed carry of weapons in Bernalillo County, which includes the largest city in New Mexico, Albuquerque.

The State press release about Empress Michelle’s decree states in part: ” suspension of open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County, temporarily prohibiting the carrying of guns on public property with certain exceptions. Exceptions include [sic] for licensed security guards and law enforcement officers. Citizens with permits to carry firearms are free to possess their weapons on private property (such as at a gun range or gun store), provided they transport the firearm in a locked box, use a trigger lock, or some other mechanism that renders the gun incapable of being fired.”

The excuse for this tyrannical enactment, negating the God-given and constitutional rights of everyone in the County of 676,000 people (plus tourists, travelers, and maybe even border jumpers) is a number of touted shootings in the last three months, including the shooting of an 11-year-old two days ago. But daily events across the entire Fifty States demonstrate that the people who shot and killed innocents will not obey any commandment to disarm: only people who try to be law-abiding will do so.

It is the kind of thing that the elected dictator of New Mexico is well-known for. We recall her arrest of a mayor for speaking out against the Lockdown. Of the State Police/National Guard blockade and seige of Gallup. And more.

And we recall that Albuquerque is well known for the thuggish torturers and killers found in its police force. As well as the way the City and nearby State Capital Santa Fe are overrun with lawless “homeless” who seem to be trying to rival San Francisco and other cities in California.

What constitutional right will next be “suspended” in New Mexico, all or part? How many people will be killed because they are fearful enough to not defend themselves?

She “consulted” with other oppressors and abusers of their oaths and people in general before issuing her orders. While loudly crying out that this is for the public safety, she disarmed peaceful and honest people, who now can only protect themselves, their families and friends, and businesses from the gangs by violating “the law.”

It is, of course, NOT law – legally and morally, despite her proclamation of a state of emergency (for violence and for drugs), as it is anathema to the Federal Constitution and the State Constitution:

STATE CONSTITUTIONAL PROVISION – Article II, Section 6.

“No law shall abridge the right of the citizen to keep and bear arms for security and defense, for lawful hunting and recreational use and for other lawful purposes, but nothing herein shall be held to permit the carrying of concealed weapons. No municipality or county shall regulate, in any way, an incident of the right to keep and bear arms.”

USConcealedCarry.com reports: “A New Mexico Concealed Handgun License (CHL) is required for residents and a permit from a state that New Mexico honors is required for non-residents to carry a concealed loaded firearm on foot. State law limits concealed carry license holders to carrying one concealed firearm at any given time. In addition, CHLs identify the category and caliber of concealed handgun that may be carried. The minimum age is 21 years old and a 15-hour handgun safety course that includes live-fire instruction is required. New Mexico doesn’t issue non-resident licenses with the exception of members of the military permanently stationed in New Mexico and their dependents. No license is required for open or concealed carry of an unloaded firearm or of a loaded firearm in a vehicle. In terms of reciprocity, New Mexico recognizes permits from states with reciprocity agreements.”

(The constitutional provision about “permit the carrying of concealed weapons,” like the former Texas prohibition which this may have imitated, was based on the Old West concept that having a concealed pistol was only done by low-down, dirty (human) skunks who wanted an unfair advantage in a gunfight.)

Spread the word: New Mexico’s State government is openly a tyranny. This only applies to Bernalillo County but if you look at a map, you see that is even harder to avoid when traveling in New Mexico than Denver is when traveling in Colorado. Yes, we can be certain this is being fought already in the courts, but the New Mexico State Police, the Albuquerque Police and the Bernalillo County Sheriff are all well-known for their tactics as extreme jackbooted thugs – and corrupt as any Hispanic regime in Latin America.



