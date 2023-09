Thoughtful Toddler Empties All Items Out Of Every Drawer In The House So Mom Doesn’t Have To

September 8, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Local toddler Max Hansen worked tirelessly throughout the afternoon Thursday to empty every single item out of every single drawer and cupboard so his tired, overworked mom didn't have to.



Read More...