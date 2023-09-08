Welcome To The Real Estate Industry Apocalypse
September 8, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYHigher interest rates are absolutely strangling the real estate industry, and there is no relief in sight. The sudden shift from a very low interest rate environment to a much higher interest rate environment has paralyzed sales. As I have discussed previously, very few homeowners that are currently locked into a mortgage at a low interest …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments