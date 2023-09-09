The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pelosi Says She’s Running Again in a Statement That You Have to See to Believe

September 9, 2023   |   Tags: ,
The Once and Possibly Future Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has announced that she is getting ready for another two years at the taxpayer trough, and she released a brief statement explaining why. Of course, she couldn’t say anything about making a killing in the stock market or continuing to work for the imprisonment …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x