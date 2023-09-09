The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Admits to Sending Radioactive Weapons to Ukraine that Left Thousands of Iraqi Babies Deformed

September 9, 2023   |   Tags:
The Ukrainian people deserve better than to become yet another tragic chapter in the United States’ legacy of depleted uranium warfare. In the annals of modern warfare, few decisions have been as controversial as the use of depleted uranium (DU). This radioactive waste, stemming from the production of enriched uranium for nuclear reactors and weapons, …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x