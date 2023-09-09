Wait, What? Iran Claims U.S.-Backed Agitators Are Fomenting Anti-Regime Riots
September 9, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYHave the Iranian mullahs lost touch with reality? Up to now, Iran’s bloodthirsty Islamic regime has seemed to be fairly savvy. The mullahs managed to survive a wave of nationwide protests over their repressive measures, although that was more a matter of becoming even more brutal and inhuman rather than cleverly navigating the dangerous political …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments