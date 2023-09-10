The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

A Work of Biblical Proportions

September 10, 2023   |   Tags:

Ideas, as always, have consequences, and because ideas are formulated and communicated in words, getting the words right—bridging that gap between source-text and reader—does indeed make a considerable difference. Readers of The Word will be grateful to John Barton for explaining just how challenging that task is—and why we should be grateful when it is done well. The post A Work of Biblical Proportions appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


