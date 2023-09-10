Appeals Court Affirms Biden Likely Violated First Amendment While ‘Suppressing’ Information on Social Media
September 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans has ruled on Friday that the Biden administration may have run afoul of the First Amendment in its […] The post Appeals Court Affirms Biden Likely Violated First Amendment While 'Suppressing' Information on Social Media appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments