CNN Poll: Majority Of Americans Think Biden Directly Involved In Hunter's Dealings While VP

A majority of Americans, 61%, think that President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter's business dealings with Ukraine and China while he served as Vice President under Barack Obama, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

What's more, 42% say they think he acted illegally, while 18% say Biden was 'unethical' but not illegal. Another 38% said they don't think Biden was involved in Hunter's dealings, while 1% think he was involved, but didn't do anything wrong.

55% of those polled says Biden acted inappropriately during investigations into Hunter Biden's alleged crimes, while 44% think Biden acted appropriately.

The poll was conducted before special counsel David Weiss said in a Wednesday court filing that he intends to seek an indictment against Hunter Biden relating to gun charges by the end of the month. President Biden has denied being involved in any of his son’s business dealings, and House Oversight Republicans have not presented any direct evidence that the president personally benefited from any of them. Americans’ views on Joe Biden’s conduct related to Hunter Biden largely divide along partisan lines. Fewer than one-third of Democrats believe that Biden had involvement in his son’s business dealings, or that he has acted inappropriately regarding the investigation. Even among Democratic-aligned voters who say they’d prefer to see their party nominate someone different in next year’s presidential election, just 37% believe Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings, and only 29% find his actions regarding the investigation inappropriate. In response to an open-ended question asking for their biggest concern about Joe Biden as a candidate, almost none mentioned the situation regarding Hunter Biden. -CNN

Meanwhile, the vast majority of Republicans, 76%, think Biden acted illegally in regards to Hunter's business dealings, while 90% say he behaved inappropriately during the later investigation into his son.

Among independents, 64% think Biden had some involvement in Hunter's dealings while VP, but 39% said he acted illegally in doing so. 52% say Biden acted inappropriately during the investigation.