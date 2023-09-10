EV Optics Fail: Bribery Biden’s Energy Secretary’s Tries a PR Stunt, Gets Police Called on Them by Suffering Family

September 10, 2023

There may come a day when America and Americans are ready for electric vehicles. Today is not that day and it seems like we’re not even close. Nonetheless, the Biden-Harris regime and state-level Democrat tyrants across the country are bent on trying to force us into them, which is why Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm took a PR trip with an NPR reporter in tow.

When they made the decision to invite journalist Camila Domonoske with them on their four-day trip, they didn’t expect the headline to be, “Electric cars have a road trip problem, even for the secretary of energy“.

According to the article:

But between stops, Granholm’s entourage at times had to grapple with the limitations of the present. Like when her caravan of EVs — including a luxury Cadillac Lyriq, a hefty Ford F-150 and an affordable Bolt electric utility vehicle — was planning to fast-charge in Grovetown, a suburb of Augusta, Georgia. Her advance team realized there weren’t going to be enough plugs to go around. One of the station’s four chargers was broken, and others were occupied. So an Energy Department staffer tried parking a nonelectric vehicle by one of those working chargers to reserve a spot for the approaching secretary of energy. That did not go down well: a regular gas-powered car blocking the only free spot for a charger? In fact, a family that was boxed out — on a sweltering day, with a baby in the vehicle — was so upset they decided to get the authorities involved: They called the police.

Clearly, it’s not what NPR was expecting nor what the White House was hoping to happen, but kudos to the radical left-wing state-run outlet for not killing the story.

A family with a baby in the sweltering Georgia heat were victims of White House privilege. It’s truly disgusting that they would be so desperate for positive press that they would cause harm to this family for the sake of good optics. Thankfully, those optics have been upended.

Regular people don’t have advance teams to reserve charging slots for them. But even without the advance team causing problems, this story would have highlighted the idiocy of the green push onto a country that has nowhere near the proper infrastructure for mass adoption of electric vehicles.

As Nick Arama from Red State noted, we may not have even heard about this story if the family hadn’t accelerated their grievance:

Good for the family who wasn’t taking that nonsense and called the police on them. The police couldn’t do much, however, because it’s not illegal to do what the Secretary’s team did. But realizing they had a potential PR nightmare on their hands, they “scrambled to smooth over the situation, including sending other vehicles to slower chargers, until both the frustrated family and the secretary had room to charge.”

Americans need to see how low the White House is willing to go to try to prove EVs are good. They tried to manufacture good optics. Leaving a family with a baby to suffer in the Georgia heat ain’t it, chief.

