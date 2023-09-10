"See You In Court": Gun Owners of America Sues Tyrannical New Mexico Governor

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a "public health emergency" in response to recent deadly shootings in Albuquerque.

While the anti-gun lobby and their allies in the corporate media have long championed the idea that gun violence constitutes a public health emergency, this is the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic that public health has been used as a guise to limit law-abiding citizens Second Amendment rights unconstitutionally.

We staunchly oppose the tyrannical decision of @govMLG to suspend the constitutional rights of law-abiding New Mexico citizens.



The right to keep and bear arms shall NOT be infringed and her actions constitute a significant infringement on your Second Amendment rights.

While the public health order may stop law-abiding citizens from carrying firearms to defend themselves in Albuquerque, it certainly will not deter criminals, who often do not have permits to carry firearms, whether open or concealed in the first place.

In fact, concealed carry permit holders are some of the country's most "law-abiding" citizens. For example, those who hold concealed carry permits in Texas are 14 times less likely to commit a crime than an average person.

At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal.



How soon can this person be removed from office? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2023

So why would Gov. Grisham issue a tyrannical order like this? Well, it's simple. Because this is a trial run for something much larger.

Since the landmark decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen, which affirmed that the Second Amendment extends outside the home, anti-gun politicians nationwide have had to resort to drastic measures to Americans' right to a firearm.

Using emergency orders to suspend constitutional rights in response to a tragedy is backward thinking at its finest. It leaves law-abiding citizens more vulnerable to the criminals who committed those violent acts in the first place.

The Governor of New Mexico has just declared the 1st & 2nd Amendment “does not exist” due to an “emergency.”



Under this legal theory *all* of our “rights” are essentially eliminated.



Watch the most evil & tyrannical 60 seconds you’ve ever heard from a politician: pic.twitter.com/xLpMSTbyi2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2023

These unconstitutional actions taken by Governor Grisham are unacceptable and will undoubtedly cause more violence and harm to the public.

We urge Gov. Grisham to reverse course immediately and if she doesn't then we will be seeing her in court.

Gun Owners of America has officially filed a lawsuit against the tyrannical governor.

🚨BREAKING🚨⁰⁰GOA and @GunFoundation have officially filed our lawsuit against NM Governor Grisham and her tyrannical executive order banning firearm carry.



See you in court! 🔥 — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) September 10, 2023

See you in court, Governor Grisham.

* * *

