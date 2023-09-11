The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

5G & Other EMFs Are Destroying The Ability To Reproduce – Here’s The Solution (Video)

September 11, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Cory Hillis of EMF Solutions joins me in this episode to discuss the numerous studies that have shown how 5G radiation, along with all sorts of electro-magnetic frequencies we have in our society are lowering men’s sperm count and destroying eggs inside women. That’s not all, we’ll cover how it’s affecting other aspects of our …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x