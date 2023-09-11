The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘I’m Going to Bed’: White House Shuts Down Rambling Biden Press Conference With President Still Speaking

September 11, 2023

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre abruptly shut down a press conference in Vietnam on Sunday as President Joe Biden, 80, was in the middle of a rambling answer about his recent meeting with a Chinese communist. The post 'I'm Going to Bed': White House Shuts Down Rambling Biden Press Conference With President Still Speaking appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


