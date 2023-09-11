Not So Easy Being Green: Jennifer Granholm Encounters Charging Woes, Angry Families on Electric Vehicle Promotion Tour

September 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

One month after Jennifer Granholm encouraged Americans to purchase electric vehicles for their summer road trips, the energy secretary embarked on an EV trip of her own to promote the wonders of green driving. It did not go well. The post Not So Easy Being Green: Jennifer Granholm Encounters Charging Woes, Angry Families on Electric Vehicle Promotion Tour appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...