Biden Waives Sanctions to Enable $6 Billion Transfer: Facilitating Prisoner Swap with Iran

September 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to a document seen by Reuters on Monday, the United States has decided to waive sanctions in order to facilitate the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar. This move is a necessary step to proceed with a previously announced prisoner swap between the United States and Iran.



Read More...