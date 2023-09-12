The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Wants To Shrink Tribal Marine Sanctuary to Accommodate Wind Energy Factory Owned by Dem Donor

President Joe Biden wants to shrink a Pacific Ocean marine sanctuary meant to protect endangered whales in order to accommodate off-shore wind energy factories–one of them owned by a major Democratic donor. The post Biden Wants To Shrink Tribal Marine Sanctuary to Accommodate Wind Energy Factory Owned by Dem Donor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


