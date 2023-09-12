Biden Wants To Shrink Tribal Marine Sanctuary to Accommodate Wind Energy Factory Owned by Dem Donor

September 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden wants to shrink a Pacific Ocean marine sanctuary meant to protect endangered whales in order to accommodate off-shore wind energy factories–one of them owned by a major Democratic donor. The post Biden Wants To Shrink Tribal Marine Sanctuary to Accommodate Wind Energy Factory Owned by Dem Donor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...