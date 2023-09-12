Brickbat: Be Careful Where You Point That
Jarrod Belcher was stunned when he found out Alabama's Jefferson County School system had suspended his 6-year-old son for pointing his finger like a gun while playing cops and robbers with another student. The school system gave his son a class 3 violation, the most serious and the same one given to students who actually bring weapons to school. After he complained, the school system dropped that to a class 2 violation. In a statement to local media, the school system said that after "further review of the circumstances" officials had determined that only a "discussion with the student" was needed, not a suspension. But Belcher said the class 2 violation remains on his son's record.
