California Dems Pass Bill to Mandate Gender Ideology Training for Teachers

September 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California Democrats on Monday passed a bill to require public middle and high school teachers to undergo annual training on issues such as how to identify kids whose parents may not accept their new gender identities and why gender-confused kids should be able to use opposite-sex locker rooms and bathrooms. The post California Dems Pass Bill to Mandate Gender Ideology Training for Teachers appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...