Government Gave Over $100 Billion of Taxpayer Money to Welfare Fraudsters During Pandemic, Watchdog Finds

September 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The government gave away over $100 billion in unemployment insurance benefits to fraudsters during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Tuesday. The post Government Gave Over $100 Billion of Taxpayer Money to Welfare Fraudsters During Pandemic, Watchdog Finds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...