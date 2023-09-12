Government Gave Over $100 Billion of Taxpayer Money to Welfare Fraudsters During Pandemic, Watchdog Finds
September 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The government gave away over $100 billion in unemployment insurance benefits to fraudsters during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Tuesday. The post Government Gave Over $100 Billion of Taxpayer Money to Welfare Fraudsters During Pandemic, Watchdog Finds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments