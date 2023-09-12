The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Meet The Top-Flight Law Firms Running Illegal Diversity Programs

September 12, 2023

Five of America’s top law firms operate diversity programs that exclude white applicants or explicitly favor minorities, creating what experts say is a target rich environment for conservative litigants seeking to press the advantage in the wake of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling. The post Meet The Top-Flight Law Firms Running Illegal Diversity Programs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


