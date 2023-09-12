The Genocide Of Christians Is Escalating All Over The Planet, But Most Westerners Don’t Even Know It Is Happening

September 12, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Did you know that vast multitudes of Christians have been killed and hundreds of churches have been attacked in recent months? If you live in the western world, there is a good chance that you haven’t heard anything about this. That is because what becomes “news” is very tightly controlled by a handful of exceedingly …



Read More...