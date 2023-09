Trump Attorneys File to Dismiss Georgia Charges, Adopt Rudy Giuliani’s Strategy

September 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Monday, attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed a number of motions to dismiss charges he faces in Georgia over his decision to challenge the state’s 2020 election results. […] The post Trump Attorneys File to Dismiss Georgia Charges, Adopt Rudy Giuliani's Strategy appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...